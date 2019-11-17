Zarika loses World Super Bantamweight Title to Mexican

Kenya’s Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika has lost her World Boxing Council (WBC) World Super Bantamweight Title to Mexican Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Zarika was humbled after Yeimi registered a score of 99-91, 98-92, and 99-91.

Zarika now has 32 wins, 13 losses and two draws while Mercado has 13 wins and two losses.

Zarika will hope to reclaim the tittle when the two will clash in a rematch after 90 days.

Following her defeat, Zarika, in a video that has since gone viral on social media, lamented that she lost the match because she did not receive any assistance from the government when she clinched the WBC super-bantamweight title in Nairobi last year.

“Nimekaa na hiyo belt miaka nne. Na hakuna kitu mzuri ishaikuja except SportPesa. Government haitaki kushughulika, afadhali mshipi ibaki Mexico, mahali ambapo watai take care,” she said.

(For four years, I’ve held the title and the only good thing I’ve received was help from Sportpesa. The government did not do anything, so, it’s better the belt remains in Mexico where they can take good care of it).