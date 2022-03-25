Zelensky: Europe acted ‘too late’ to stop Russian invasion

A few hours ago, Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a late-night address to the European Council summit in Brussels.

He outlined Russia’s destruction and damage to his country, and thanked Europe for uniting in their support for Ukraine.

Then, in his characteristic forthright style, he told European leaders that they had acted too late in stopping Russia.

“You have applied sanctions. We are grateful. These are powerful steps.

“But it was a little late… there was a chance,” he said, adding that if there had been preventative sanctions perhaps Russia wouldn’t have gone to war.

He also pointed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, where he suggested if it had been blocked earlier, “Russia would not have created a gas crisis”.

Zelensky then beseeched neighbouring nations to approve Ukraine’s request to join the EU.

“Here I ask you – do not be late.”