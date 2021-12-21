Zenka emerges most user-friendly mobile application

Zenka Finance digital lending mobile application has been recognized as the most user friendly enabling customers to access financial services with ease.

The digital lender was feted at the Annual Mobile App Awards where Zenka App was identified as the most interactive platform when households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) access short-term loans.

The digital lender, emerged overall winner in Interface design and user experience category for running a user-friendly mobile App.

“We are proud of these significant recognitions that affirms Zenka’s strategic industry leadership role in transitioning the industry towards a customer-centric transformation journey through growth of innovative products and services with a huge potential to revolutionize digital lending in the country,” said Zenka Finance Chief Executive Officer, Duncun Motanya.

The Zenka App leverages smart digital technologies including an Artificial Intelligent powered Chatbot to process loans to customers. It has also bagged two silver awards on the Loan App of the year and Social Impact categories to highlight how its personalized finance technologies are satisfying user experiences, improving lives and transforming the society. “At Zenka, customer is king and we strive as much to bring beautiful experiences to ensure more Kenyans get a soft landing to life-changing credit and fill up the growing circle of financial inclusion,” added Motanya. The awards organized by Vibrant Digital, are meant to recognize and celebrate the best practices in the mobile industry by showcasing incredible mobile apps developed in the country for the Kenyan market. It focused mainly on mobile app design, animation and user experiences across a wide range of categories. The year-long appraisal celebrates industry leaders for their innovation, quality products, services, job creation, exemplary leadership, growing the economy and transforming the society.