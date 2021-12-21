Zenka emerges most user-friendly mobile application

It has also bagged two silver awards on the Loan App of the year and Social Impact categories to highlight how its personalized finance technologies are satisfying user experiences, improving lives and transforming the society.
“At Zenka, customer is king and we strive as much to bring beautiful experiences to ensure more Kenyans get a soft landing to life-changing credit and fill up the growing circle of financial inclusion,” added Motanya.
The awards organized by Vibrant Digital, are meant to recognize and celebrate the best practices in the mobile industry by showcasing incredible mobile apps developed in the country for the Kenyan market.
It focused mainly on mobile app design, animation and user experiences across a wide range of categories.
The year-long appraisal celebrates industry leaders for their innovation, quality products, services, job creation, exemplary leadership, growing the economy and transforming the society.