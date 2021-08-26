ZHOYA graduates to senior Hurdles after setting new world record in 110MH at the U- 20 Championship

by Maxwell Wasike

Sasha Zhoya lit the 18th edition of the world athletics under 20 championship at Kasarani which conclude last Sunday  by setting a new world record in the 110M hurdles of 12.72 seconds to win France a gold medal.

Zhoya bettered his own record  by 0.21 seconds in the final  at Kasarani, barely 24 hours after setting a new record in semis.

Zhoya after setting a new Wolrd record at Kasarani

The 19 year old Frenchman, in an exclusive interview with KBC said he was elated not only winning a gold medal , but setting a new world record and he is now determined to leave another legacy in the senior 110M hurdles after winding up his junior participation at Kasarani.

Besides shifting focus to senior hurdles, Zhoya who was born in Australia to a French Mother and a Zimbabwean Father says it was amazing for him to compete in a global championship in Africa for the first time.

Amongst his  role models  are two times world champion fellow Frenchman Ladji Doucoure’,2008 Beijing Olympic Champion Dayron Robles and 2012 Olympic champion Aris Merrit and he wants to follow their footsteps at the senior competions.

 

After the Nairobi event , Zhoya who is also a European champion intends to take a break before starting his senior career after consultations with his manger.

Zhoya also plans to enroll for a business study course in France and venture into 200M race from next year at the senior level in addition to hurdles  .

The French lad  world record was among the four records set during the recently concluded junior championship at Kasarani and also holds the 60M Hurdles world record.

 

  

