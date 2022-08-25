‘Zico’ upbeat ahead of the new season

KCB FC head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is upbeat ahead of the 2022/23 Kenyan Premier League season. Zico led his side to registering a 3-1 win against non league outfit Eastlanders FC 3-1 at Camp Toyoyo, Jericho, Nairobi.

‘Zico’ Otieno said that they used the fixture to gauge his sides fitness ahead of a grueling season.

‘’I am very happy with the boys. We had an objective to assess the team’s fitness before the start of the 2022/2023 Kenya Premier League season. They look ready to compete and are in a good shape.” Said Otieno.

During the encounter Henry Ochieng, Allan Ogedo and Kennedy Owino scored a goal a piece to give the bankers the win.

Former Gor Mahia FC and Nairobi City Stars forward Nicholas Kipkurui who joined the bankers on a one year deal intimitaed his desires to help the club achieve its targets.

“I am really pumped to be in this Zedekiah Otieno led side. This is a top team in the league and I am raring to go. I want to score many goals and help my team claim a Kenya Premier League title. Having played CAF championship with Gor, my wealth of experience added to the lads at KCB will propel the squad to greater achievements.” Said Kipkurui

KCB FC has also signed two other players, defenders Maurice Ajwang and Kevin Otieno. The club has also witnessed the departure of key players in Robinson Kamura, Baraka Badi and last season’s Derrick Otanga who joined Algerian top-flight side CS Constantine.

The 2022/23 Kenya Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on September 10th, 2022 with KCB set to begin their campaign against Kariobangi Sharks.