Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95.

He died after battling ill health, his family confirmed. He had been in and out of hospital in Singapore where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mr Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over power after Robert Mugabe was removed by the military in November 2017, has paid tribute to the former leader.

He tweeted that Mr Mugabe was “an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.

“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.”