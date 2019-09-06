Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95.
He died after battling ill health, his family confirmed. He had been in and out of hospital in Singapore where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
Mr Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over power after Robert Mugabe was removed by the military in November 2017, has paid tribute to the former leader.
He tweeted that Mr Mugabe was “an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.
“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.”
It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2)
— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019
Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace (2/2)
— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019
Zimbabwe’s education secretary Fadzayi Mahere tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.”
He was born on 21 February 1924, in what was then Rhodesia.
He was imprisoned for more than a decade without trial after criticising the government of Rhodesia in 1964.
In 1973, while still in prison, he was chosen as president of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu), of which he was a founding member.