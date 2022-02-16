Zimbabwe’s Chinhoi wins final Safari Tour leg at Muthaiga

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi beat Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva by four shots, to claim the eighth and final leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour golf series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Currently in his best form, Chinhoi who led from day one, fired an eight-iron approach shot to about 10-feet at the 18th hole where he eventually rolled in an eagle putt, to complete the day with two under par 69 which gave him an all rounds total of 15 under par 269 for his third back to back victory and his fourth title this season.

“My game has been very good the whole of this season and I am more than ready for the Magical Kenya Open. For today’s round, I was on the right path and knew right from the first round that I had a chance to win this one, though I made some few mistakes which saw me drop two shots at the 14th, and three bogeys elsewhere’’ said Chinhoi who started by winning his first tournament at Vet Lab last year, missed the Uganda Open, but back to Kenya, he won the Limuru leg, Karen and finally the last one at Muthaiga.

“I am going to work on my shot game before the Magical Kenya Open, and I believe this time round, I will go past the first two rounds’’ added Chinhoi whose victory earned him Sh443,333 which included bonus money of Sh83,333 for under par rounds scored.

Chinhoi had been engaged in a neck and neck battle by the Nyali golfer Nduva who has been playing in the Sunshine Tour and who appeared set to turn the tables on Chinhoi though he made three bogeys at the front nine’s fourth, eighth and ninth after making a birdie at the second and an eagle elsewhere.

He made two birdies at the 15th and 17th where he drove to the centre of the green.

He however tried to play a cut on his eight iron approach shot at the 18th, where he however hit straight to the right bush. Chipped out and fired to the green but missed his putt for a par, to drop a crucial shot which left him on one under par 70 and a total of 11 under par 273.

“I thought of playing a nine-iron which was actually the right club, but changed my mind and played eight and it was that confusion which resulted in me trying to play a cut that did not come out well. I am happy though with my performance and I wish the organizers of the Magical Kenya Open can give me a wildcard since I was not able to play in the rest of the Safari Tour events since I was completing my studies and had to play some few Sunshine Tour events’’ said Nduva who won Sh306,667.

Senior pro Dismas Indiza also with a 25-footer eagle put at the 18th saw him finish in third place on 10 under par total of 274 after an impressive five under par 66.

“ I gave it my best though the first two rounds was not as good as I would have wanted. You need a strong start in order to be able to attack for the top’’ said Indiza.

Leader board;

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 64, 66, 70, 69=269

Daniel Nduva 65, 72, 66, 70= 273

Dismas Indiza 70, 71, 67, 66= 274

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 69, 68, 73, 66= 276

Jeff Kubwa 73, 66, 71, 70= 280

Paul Chidale (Maw) 66, 70, 75, 69=280

Samuel Njoroge 72, 67, 71, 71= 281

John Wangai 72, 71, 69, 69= 281

Justus Madoya 68, 74, 70, 69= 281.