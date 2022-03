Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to arrive in Nairobi Tuesday for a three-day State visit.

In a statement Tuesday, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena says the Head of State will be accompanied by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The two will be received by their Kenyan hosts President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.