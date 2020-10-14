Chinhoi and Njoroge joint top, keep Kenya open  dream alive

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi made four straight birdies at the back nine of the third round, to return the score card on four under par 212during the third day of the second round of Safari golf tour .

Chinhioi shared the lead with with Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge at the Royal Golf Club.

The Zimbabwean made tremendous recovery after hitting three back to back bogeys from the fifth to the seventh holes, to eventually post a three under par 69, same as Njoroge.

“I made many wrong decisions in the first nine and it almost costed me a good round. I had started well picking up two birdies at the first and second holes, then pushed my tee-shot to the right at the fifth hole, came out well but missed the par’’ said Chinhoi

New-comer Njoroge made a double bogey at the 12th and dropped another shot at the 16th, but had made birdies at the seventh, 10th, 13th and the two par five-14th and 15th for the day’s three under par 69.

Njoroge who said his aim is to win the event after finishing second in Limuru, said the greens were nice and soft after the little rain the morning. “I decided to change my attitude and take one shot at a time and that kind of paid well for me’’ said Njoroge, a young brother of Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Captain John Wangai, says his aim is to play in the European Tour some- day.

Wangai meanwhile made five birdies but against a similar number of bogeys, to close day three on level par 72 and in third position on level par 216.

Round two leaders Eric Ooko and Greg Snow dropped to joint fourth with Kenya’s leading junior amateur Mutahi Kibugu of Muthaiga Golf Club on one par 217.

The third-round leader board;

Samuel Njoroge(Railway) 72, 71, 69= 212

Robson Chinhoi(Zim) 71, 72, 69= 212

John Wangai(Sigona) 69, 75, 72= 216

MutahiKibugu( A-Muthaiga) 72, 71, 74= 217

Greg Snow (Muthaiga) 73, 69, 75= 217

Eric Ooko (Golf Park) 72, 70, 75= 217

Simon Ngige (Thika) 72, 75, 71= 218

