The Malaika Ribbed seamless leggings have been featured as on of the best workout leggings for women.

Zoezi Sport is a fashion forward lifestyle fitness brand. It is the love child of Kenyan-born, American-raised Yvonne Bulimo. The Afrocentric creativity of Zoezi Sport has been featured in Forbes magazine specifically a feature on the best leggings to work out in.

The article feature is by Lauren Joseph, a personal shopper and contributor for Forbes. Zoezi Sport’s Malaika Ribbed seamless leggings is listed alongside 12 other brands as being a favourite for every possible pair. Textured and totally on-trend, this ultra-flattering pair of leggings is made with comfort in mind. “This textured pair is made for barre or yoga, but they are cozy enough to wear all day long at your desk.” Lauren says in the post. The leggings come in zingy colours and prints but the ‘Java’ shade seems to be a favourite for Lauren.

Check out the full article here and shop Zoezi Sport here.

It’s inspiring to see a Kenyan brand making it to the global stage and gaining recognition.

