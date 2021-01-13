Zoo FC fail to dispatch mailmen as Ulinzi fires blanks against Bidco

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Zoo FC managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers FC in a FKF Premier League clash that was played on Wednesday afternoon.

The recently reinstated Zoo who are playing catch up were the first to score in the 40th minute through Collins Neto.

Striker Dennis Oalo equalized for Posta Rangers in the 68th minutes to ensure that spoils are shared.

In the other midweek encounter staged at Afraha Stadium, military side Ulinzi Stars were held to a goalless draw by newcomers Bidco United.

The results saw Bidco overtake Ulinzi in the log as they’re currently perched at position 8 whilst Ulinzi sit a position below them at 9th.

