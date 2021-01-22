Zoo FC get nod to resume league matches at Kericho Green Stadium

Kenya Premier League side Zoo Kericho, has been given the all clear to use Kericho Green Stadium for their home matches.

The league’s safety and security committee, gave them the nod after a visit and inspection of the said facility, to check if they had complied with earlier recommendations.

Zoo FC who are one of the sides who were reinstated by the Sports Disputes and Tribunal Board, have been playing their home matches at Afraha Grounds in Nakuru.

Zoo host Tusker Fc in what is likely to be their last match at the Afraha Stadium before they migrate to their home ground.

