Zoo FC parts ways with six players

Kenyan Premier League side Zoo FC has parted ways with six players as they seek to revamp their squad.

The club through their social media pages on confirmed that they had released Sammy Sindani, Dennis Otieno, Norman Werunga, Martin Elung’at and Japheth Amakanji with a chunk of players expected to arrive to replace them.

Zoo is currently placed 12th on the premier league table and will be up against AFC Leopards Sunday.

The team has registered 4 wins, drawn once and lost in 8 matches in 13 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Kiong’anyo FC has been crowned champions of the Ibrahim Ongubo soccer tournament that was held in Bobaracho ward Kisii County.

The side beat Nyamemiso FC by two goals to one in the final.

The tournament was founded by Bobaracho MCA Ibrahim Ongubo where 12 teams took part in the championship.

The tournament was geared towards promoting football and nurturing talent to help counter unemployment challenges.