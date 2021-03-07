Zoo Kericho breaks the duck, earns first win of the season


Zoo Fc beat Vihiga United 1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium to bag their first maximum points of the FKFPL 2020/21 campaign.

 

Zoo FC registered their first win in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign after beating Vihiga United  1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Alex Onchwari,  scored the lone goal at the stroke of half time after latching on a rebound resulting from Mathew Tayo’s corner.

Zoo had earlier missed a chance to take leadership on the quarter hour mark after Collins Neto spurned a glorious opportunity.

Also Read  Kenyan International on line to make debut for Thika Queens

Vihiga United mounted comeback but their efforts bore no fruits as Zoo held on to clinch their first win of the campaign.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The win , however, leaves Zoo rock bottom  with six points from 12 games while Vihiga United’s loss compounds their relegation woes. Vihiga lies 16th with  ten   points.

Also Read  BF Suma Fc eyes top flight football

In other matches Western Stima handed Wazito a 1-0 defeat at Moi Stadium Kisumu. Baron Oketch strike separated the two sides at fulltime   as the Kisumu based side claimed their first win against Wazito.

Also Read  Kenyan canoe team leaves for Spain  ahead of Olympics qualifiers

In Mombasa Bandari and Nzoia Sugar drew  1-1 while AFC Leopards snatched a 1-0 win against a resilient Nairobi City Stars. Sofapaka and BIDCO fought to a barren draw.

 Sunday,March 7th 2021 Fixtures

Gor Mahia Vs KCB

Mathare United vs KK Homeboyz

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR