Zoo Kericho breaks the duck, earns first win of the season

Zoo FC registered their first win in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign after beating Vihiga United 1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium.

Alex Onchwari, scored the lone goal at the stroke of half time after latching on a rebound resulting from Mathew Tayo’s corner.

Zoo had earlier missed a chance to take leadership on the quarter hour mark after Collins Neto spurned a glorious opportunity.

Vihiga United mounted comeback but their efforts bore no fruits as Zoo held on to clinch their first win of the campaign.

The win , however, leaves Zoo rock bottom with six points from 12 games while Vihiga United’s loss compounds their relegation woes. Vihiga lies 16th with ten points.

In other matches Western Stima handed Wazito a 1-0 defeat at Moi Stadium Kisumu. Baron Oketch strike separated the two sides at fulltime as the Kisumu based side claimed their first win against Wazito.

In Mombasa Bandari and Nzoia Sugar drew 1-1 while AFC Leopards snatched a 1-0 win against a resilient Nairobi City Stars. Sofapaka and BIDCO fought to a barren draw.

Sunday,March 7th 2021 Fixtures

Gor Mahia Vs KCB

Mathare United vs KK Homeboyz