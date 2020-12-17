Zoo Kericho reinstated to the FKF Premier League by SDT

The Sports Disputes Tribunal(SDT), has offered a temporary relief to Zoo Kericho by reinstating them to the FKF Premier League.

This is subject to the hearing and determination of the case that the club filed to the tribunal against Football Kenya Federation.

“Conservatory orders are hereby issued staying the decision of the respondent’s National Executive Committee of 9th December 2020, suspending the petitioner from all footballing activities for failing to endorse the media and commercial rights agreement between the respondent and Startimes Media,” reads part of the order sent to FKF.

The order was issued on Thursday and the case will be heard on Tuesday next week at 2.30pm.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think