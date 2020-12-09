Zoo Kericho seeks an advisory from SDT over FKF broadcast deal

FKF Premier league side Zoo Kericho, has requested for an urgent advisory opinion from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), over ownership of broadcast rights deal, pitting itself against FKF.

The Kericho based side which also wants to compete in the Premier League in the interim, is one of the top tier teams currently locked up in a tussle with Football Kenya Federation, over broadcast rights deal with Chinese Pay-Tv StarTimes; having refused to endorse the deal citing illegalities in some clauses.

Club owner and Chairman Ken Ochieng has revealed that his club will not succumb to pressure to sign the deal which they were not involved in its negotiations further calling upon the FKF President Nick Mwendwa to show leadership.

“Threats and intimidation has no place, especially when he is dealing with individual club’s inherent intellectual property. We have been asked to give away our commercial and broadcast rights for seven years in exchange for peanuts, in a deal that has no exit clause. It doesn’t make economic sense,” said Ochieng’.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Besides Zoo, record Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia,2008 title winners Mathare United and their 2010 compatriots Ulinzi Stars are the other sides who were initially opposed to ceding their rights. Further complicating the broadcast deal, as the initial agreement included the entire league participants with reports indicating that the rest of the clubs in the top-flight have already received a Sh2million grant from sponsors BetKing and StarTimes, as per the signed contracts.

According to some sources, the federation is contemplating kicking out the rebel clubs through its National Executive Committee and reduce the composition of the league to 16 teams after the continued refusal by both Zoo Kericho and Mathare United to endorse the partnership.

“They can’t continue holding us to ransom. We are forging forward and as a result we might cancel their fixtures for the season hence they won’t be eligible to participate in our league. It is up to them to seek next course of action, including legal redress but we are confident our actions will be justified since the constitution gives us mandate to run and manage overall Kenyan football including all the leagues” said a source at the Goal Project.

Zoo have never been relegated from the KPL since earning promotion in 2017 despite consistently losing its best players including Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia FC), Isaac Kipyegon (AFC Leopards) and Mike Madoya (Tusker FC).

Tell Us What You Think