Zoocci Coke Dope featured on Apple Music’s ‘Rap Life’

The rapper talked about his new album Anxiety+ available to stream on Apple Music.

Apple Music’s show Rap Life Africa radio, presented by hip hop aficionado, Ebro Darden and TV presenter and radio personality, LootLove features rapper, Zoocci Coke Dope’s music on this week’s episode.

Ebro and Loot chat about Zoocci Coke Dope’s new visceral album Anxiety+, available to stream on Apple Music, and play one of the album’s boldest tracks, “Lift Me Up” featuring Nasty C and Blxckie.

Speaking about Lift Me Up Zoocci said, “This was the most stressful record on the whole project. It was first designed for me and Nasty, and then Blxckie was added onto the picture a bit later. The original production was by Herc Cut The Lights, but it was nothing like what it is now. We took a couple pieces from that, and I had a 30-second clip of something I had recorded. When we started [actively working on the album], it grew from the 30-second clip to this magnificent piece of art that it is now.”

Zoocci Coke Dope’s new album has been selected as Apple Music’s Album of the Month and it debuted at #2 on the Apple Music Charts on its day of release.