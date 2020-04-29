Oracle and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is turning to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support its growth and evolving business needs as the enterprise video communications company continue to innovate and provide an essential service to its extensive customer base.

Zoom says the move is because of the most recent significant growth their business has ever seen. As well as Oracle’s industry-leading security.

“We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users,” said Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan.

Zoom needed additional cloud capacity immediately due to a spike in daily meetings on their platforms which rose to 300.

The platform is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure will help scale to continue to deliver flawless service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands, and lead the video communications industry.

“Video communications have become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry’s innovation,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. “We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world.”

Oracle is uniquely positioned to enable the platform’s rapid expansion and innovative video communications platform, due to its network architecture, capacity and data centre locations.

Already, Zoom is transferring upwards of seven petabytes through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video.

Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure, combined with expertise in security, will support in delivering an enterprise-ready video communications experience.