Zouma’s controversial goal helps West Ham edge out Bournemouth

West Ham moved up seven places to 10th in the Premier League table as Kurt Zouma’s controversial goal helped them beat Bournemouth 2-0.

Zouma glanced in a close-range header just before half-time, but the Cherries were furious as the ball appeared to hit the hands of Hammers defender Thilo Kehrer earlier in the move.

However, after a check by the video assistant referee the goal was allowed to stand as they deemed the handball accidental and said it had not directly led to a goal.

Nevertheless, Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil was upset with the decision and was booked after talking to referee David Coote as the teams left the field at half-time.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 91st minute when Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura was deemed to have handled the ball when sliding in trying to block a cross, with Said Benrahma converting from the spot to secure victory.

It was a tough evening for the Cherries, now without a win in three matches, as they lost striker Dominic Solanke and goalkeeper Neto to injury after only 45 minutes.

To make things worse for the visitors, they thought they should have had a penalty themselves when the score was 1-0 after the ball hit Ben Johnson’s arm, but their appeals were rejected.