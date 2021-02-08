The “Sukari” singer was appointed over the weekend

Zuchu, real name Zuhura Othman Soud, has been appointed Ambassador of Tourism Zanzibar for the year 2021. The “Sukari” singer announced the news on her Instagram account over the weekend celebrating the appointment and thanking the Government of Zanzibar and the ministry.

Detailing the appointment Zuchu wrote, “Nina furaha kubwa sana kutangazwa rasmin kuwa balozi wa utalii zanzibar 2021. (a tourism ambassador in zanzibar 2021) shukurani zangu za dhati ziende kwa serikali yetu ya zanzibar ikiongozwa na mheshimiwa @dr.hmwinyi. kwenye wizara ya utalii ikiongozwa na mheshimiwa lela muhamed musa,(waziri wa utalii na mambo ya kale.)”

I am happy to announce my appointment as Ambassador of Tourism Zanzibar 2021. My sincere thanks go to the Government of Zanzibar headed by the HIs excellency Dr Hussein Mwinyi through the Minister of Tourism and Culture Lela Muhamed Musa.

This comes days after her new single “Sukari” garnered over 2 million YouTube news barely 72 hours after she released the song. 1M of those views amassed in just 22 hours.

