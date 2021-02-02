Less than 3 days after it was dropped, ‘Sukari’ has taken East Africa by storm.

Zuchu is barely a year in the musical scene and is already making big waves. Zuhura Othman Soud as she is known by her government names is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter and recording artist signed to WCB Wasafi records label. Last year, she was awarded the Silver Play Button by YouTube for becoming the first East African female artist to exceed more than 100 000 subscribers within a week. She was also named by AFRIMMA as the winner of the Emerging Artist Award in 2020.

Now Zuchu’s new video for her track ‘Sukari’ which was released barely 72 hours ago has garnered over 2 million YouTube videos. 1,000,000 of those being acquired in just 22 hours! A grateful Zuchu has since thanked her fans across the globe saying “Asanteni sana Wimbo wenu Sukari umefika 1,000,000million ndani ya masaa 22. Wow Thank You so much much .Bado tupo namba 1 on trending youtube. #sukari iko kwenye kila platform“.

Sukari is the number one trending song in Tanzania and Kenya.

Watch it here:

