Zulitums is one of Uganda’s fastest rising music producers

Renowned for his stellar songwriting and production skills, he is now taking it a notch higher with the release of his debut album titled Invictus (Latin word for unconquered). Released under his label Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment, the 12-track album is an expression of love, hope, happiness and triumph.

As part of the release, Zulitums dropped a music video to “You Know Why” featuring top Nigerian star Skales. The video was shot in Uganda by director Tsunky and Shashavybz.

Stream Invictus

Invictus is a blend of reggae, afrobeat, R&B and pop. In the album, Zulitums isn’t only making his debut as a singer and a performing artist but is producing the music in collaboration with VadBeats, Josh Pro and TUC.

The album opens with Dancehall-infused singles, “For The Love”, “Meant For Me”, “One Minute”, “Tabu” and “You Know Why” and comes with pop bangers such as “Easy”, “Omweso”, “Finish Up”, “Counting on You”, “Good Good”, “Somebody’s Daughter” and “Bus Duniya”.

Speaking about Invictus, Zulitums said, “It’s a personal story that would definitely fit into every ghetto kids’ life. It captures all the scenes played out in my life, through trials and tribulations I have remained unbroken. The album was inspired by love, love for what I do, for my friends and family. My hope is that as my fans listen to it, you are reminded of your own insidiously, strength and reality that despite your scars and tears, you’re truly unconquered.”

