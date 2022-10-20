Zzero Sufuri, Evelyn Wanjiru, more to perform at Mashujaa Day

The celebrations will take place at the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park.

All is set for the Mashujaa Day celebrations with more than eight musicians and other performances expected for President Ruto’s first Heroes’ Day as head of state.

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission has released the names of some of the artists expected to perform showcasing a healthy blend of old and new with Benga, Fusion, Kapuka and more genres highlighted.

Zzero Sufuri

Sufuri is a Gengetone rapper and the son of a pastor. In an interview done when he first emerged into the limelight, he is quoted as saying, “my preacher father respects my hustle.” His debut single “Zimenishika” went on to become a club banger and amassed 1.8M on YouTube in under five months upon its release. It now has over 3M views.

Evelyn Wanjiru

Evelyn Wanjiru Agundabweni is a Kenyan gospel singer, worship leader, music director, songwriter, hostess of the annual event “Praise Atmosphere” and co-founder of Bwenieve production. She is best known for her hit songs “Mungu Mkuu”, “Celebrate”, “Jehovah Elohim”, “Waweza,” “Hossana,” “Nikufahamu” and “Tulia.”

Rufftone

Rufftone is one of the more popular Kenyan musicians and the brother to Daddy Owen. He is most famous for his song “Mungu Baba” a song he did with a GSU choir. The hoarse-voiced, award-winning artist has produced major hits, including “Mwikulu” and “Tsinyanga Tsiwere”.

Alphonce Kioko

Alphonce Kioko is a Kamba Benga musician better known by his stage name Maima. He is famous for his Kamba song “Nthi Ino Ndi Tei” which is popular among his fans in Eastern Kenya.

Phil Kimemia

Phil Kimemia is an award-winning Kenyan gospel musician. He began his music career in 2017 with the release of the cover for the hit single ‘Nadeka’ by Guardian Angel and loves RnB.

Rebecca Thomas

Rebecca Thomas is a renowned gospel minister and musician better known for her amazing vocals and often energetic music videos.

P-day Hurrikane

Hurrikane is a musician based in Mombasa and is known for the song “Shoma Dede”. He has collaborated with songstress Nyota Ndogo, Gengetone queen Ssaru and more.

Mani

Mani Kollengode is a Kenyan musician of Asian origin known and for his hit single “Kenya Kenya” released digitally on April 7, 2017. He was invited to perform the song Kenya Kenya for the Kenyan national Madaraka day celebrations held on the 1st of June 2017 at the Karibuini Show Grounds, in Nyeri (Kenya).

DMG

Dmg is a Kikuyu gospel artiste known for his songs, “Ikinya Ringi”, “Matiri Mamenya”, and “Kigongana”.

