39 entrepreneurs acquire skills to expand their ventures

39 enterprises now have a chance to expand their businesses and increase their income after completing a one year training programme by the by Italian Government through the E4Impact Entrepreneurship Centre in Nairobi.

Through the Ksh 107.3 million programme, E4Impact Entrepreneurship Centre Regional Director David Cheboryot says this training besides being able to secure local markets for their products, some enterprises have also able to access European markets.

For many Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) in Kenya, access to funding as well as markets have been some of the key challenges impeding their growth.

Through the 12 months training programme, 29 SMEs underwent an accelerator programme while 10 tech startups were incubated to enable them scale up.

Under the E4Impact Entrepreneurship Centre which is supported by a Ksh 107.3M funding from the Italian Agency for Development Corporation (AICS) some enterprises in agribusiness have been able to add value on their produce and find market among local retailers.

E4Impact Entrepreneurship Centre expects the 2024 cohort to further secure international market and increase their turnover.

Under the programme, the 39 business owners acquired specialized training on financial accounting, marketing and investor pitches which enabled them to secure additional funding to grow their businesses.

Italian government is currently supporting various projects in the country to the tune of Ksh 22.9 billion.