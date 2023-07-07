Airtel Kenya rolls out 5G network in sixteen counties

Airtel Kenya has announced the availability of its high speed 5G network in sixteen counties in Kenya becoming the second mobile network operator to do so.

The mobile service provider Managing Director Ashish Malhotra says Airtel Kenya has constructed more than 370 active 5G sites in 180 wards across the country.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we proudly introduce our 5G network, a state-of-the-art infrastructure that provides data speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, incredibly low latency, and the ability to seamlessly connect billions of devices. Airtel 5G will revolutionize various sectors, such as smart cities, education, healthcare, Agri-tech, transport systems, entertainment, and more, shaping the future of Kenya,” said Malhotra.

Since the first launch by Safaricom in October last year, Kenya has added 373, 573 5G subscriptions according to the third quarter sector statistics report by the communications authority (CA).

Speaking during the launch, Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said the continuous expansion of the fifth generation network in Kenya by mobile network operators is will help spur economic growth through establishment of smart industries, industrial automation and enhance service delivery in among other sectors, health, education, transport and agriculture.

“The launch of this platform is yet another major milestone, in the growth of Kenya’s mobile telephony and data services,” said Owalo.

The telco says Airtel 5G network will be concentrated in specific zones, including highly populated residential areas, malls, hospitals, city centers, and central business districts.

The designated 5G zones will be clearly marked for customers’ convenience in identifying and accessing faster internet speeds so long as they have 5G-ready devices.

“Our 5G launch positions Airtel at the forefront of a technological revolution that exemplifies our dedication to progress, innovation, and empowering our people. The benefits that will transform businesses and industries will create opportunities to further unlock Kenya’s potential,” added Anthony Shiner, Airtel Africa Chief Commercial Officer.

As at March this year, out of 47.96 million mobile data subscriptions, 15.8 million were on 2G, 3G had 10.6 million while 4G had the highest subscriptions at 21.2 million.

Airtel Kenya currently has 3,200 sites which provide network coverage of 89pc in all 47 counties. The telco is targeting to roll out 650 additional sites this year of which 50pc have been deployed.