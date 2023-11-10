Coach Firat names three debutantes in the 28 man squad  ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Coach Firat names three debutantes in the 28 man squad ahead of...

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has unveiled a squad 0f 28 players who are expected to take part in the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya is set to kick off its world Cup qualification quest against Gabon on Thursday, November 16 in Franceville before playing Seychelles four days later in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The squad a blend of local and internationally-based players, has Orlando city’s Nabi Kibunguchy, Murang’a Seal’s Eric Balecho and KCB’s Hanif Wesonga earning their maiden call-ups.

Gaborone United’s Duncan Otieno, Elfsborg’s Timothy Ouma, and UTA ARAD’s (Romania) Eric Johanna make a return to the team.

Gor Mahia defender Geoffrey Ochieng has also been named in the team.

Foreign based players are expected to link up with the rest of the squad which enter into residential training beginning Saturday.

Kenya is expected to depart for Gabon on Wednesday next week , a day before the match.

Kenya is pooled in Group F alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Burundi, and Seychelles.Top teams across 9 groups will directly earn slots at the 2026 World Cup Finals which will be jointly hosted in Canada,USA and Mexico.

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Ian Otieno (Zesco), Joseph Ochuka (Bandari)

Defenders

Nabi Kibunguchy (Orlando City), Hanif Wesonga (KCB), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), Geoffrey Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg), Eric Ouma (AIK), Joseph Okumu (Reims), Johnstone Omurwa (CF Estrela), Amos Nondi (Ararat)

Midfielders

Duncan Otieno (Gaborone United), Teddy Akumu (Sagan Tosu), Duke Abuya (Singida), Ayub Masika (Nanjing City), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), Eric Balecho (Murang Seal), Rooney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Eric Johanna (UTA ARAD), Richard Odada (Aalborg), Alfred Scriven (Hodd) , Timothy Ouma (Elfsborg)

Forwards

Masud Juma (Al Faisaly), Michael Olunga (Al Duhail), Moses Shummah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)