COMESA seeks to address airline consumer rights violations

The COMESA Competition Commission is seeking feedback from airline passengers on issues they have faced with different airlines operating within the COMESA region.

The concerns include rescheduled, delayed or cancelled flights, baggage handling, unfair booking conditions and overbooked flights among others.

The Commission is looking to intervene where there are consumer rights violations in the aviation sector to give redress to aggrieved consumers.

According to COMESA, this aligns with its mandated to promote and encourage competition within the common market and protect consumers against offensive conduct by market actors.

African airlines experienced a swift recovery in 2023, witnessing a remarkable 87.1pc year-on-year growth in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) during the first quarter, bringing RPKs to only 9.4pc below their 2019 levels.

However, the region continues to grapple with structural financial and economic barriers that dampen air travel demand. Africa also faces various cost, infrastructure and connectivity challenges that limit aviation capacity and impede the establishment of adequate air services.

The ripple effects of these challenges often affect the quality of services rendered to consumers.