CS Kindiki: Gov’t to establish seven new Divisions in West Pokot

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has directed the establishment of a seven new Divisions in West Pokot County.

Kindiki, who spoke during a security baraza at Sarmach, further directed for the establishment of a GSU Camp in Sigor Constituency.

The CS promised to curb insecurity in the North Rift, Eastern and Coast regions by deploying more police officers and National Police Reservists in the region.

“Security operations in North Rift Valley, Upper Eastern, North Eastern and Upper Coast regions primarily aim to silence the guns, restore law and order and assure residents of their safety and security,” said Kindiki

“Once the armed criminals are neutralised and all firearms illegally in the hands of civilians are recovered, the government will roll out an extensive martial plan to develop these regions through infrastructure, agriculture, and education,” he added

Kindiki said all schools that were vandalised by bandits in West Pokot will be reopened and more teachers will be deployed to the area to ensure full resumption of learning.

“All schools vandalised by bandits and armed criminals in West Pokot County will immediately be reconstructed by the Kenya Defence Forces supported by NYS officer,” he said