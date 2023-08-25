It’s all systems go for 9th biker’s family fest set for Saturday in Nairobi

Besides the riding competition, other days activities will include kid’s games, entertainment, and musical performances, among others.

It’s all systems go for 9th biker’s family fest set for ...

The 9th edition of bikers family run festival will go down this Saturday 26th August bringing together over 1,000 bikers expected to participate.

The event which will bring together private and commercial bikers from all over the country will see bikers meet at Shell Westlands riding through the CBD and finish at Karen waterfront.

Besides the riding competition, other days activities will include kid’s games, entertainment, and musical performances, among others.

The aim of the annual event is to promote biking culture in Kenya and provide an interaction forum for participants and their families.

The event we are holding at Karen isn’t about competition but rather the gathering of all bikers from all over the country to have fun together.

Participants will gather in Karen as bikers and their families, including other road users, cagers, cyclists, and their families, to have fun.

At Karen, there wia number of fun activities that include nyumba kumi bikers competing in games like badminton, eating competitions, tug of war, table tennis, and many more.

Kids will be accommodated with the different games on offer available.

This year’s edition is targeting to attract over 1,000 riders from last year’s 500 participants and close to 10,000 fans, up from last year’s 2,000 attendants.