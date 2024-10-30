KDF acquires newly refurbished Z9 helicopters from China

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has acquired newly refurbished Z9 helicopters from China Aviation Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC).

Speaking when he led the commissioning ceremony at the Kenya Army Corps of Aviation,

Commander of the Kenya Army Lieutenant General David Tarus commended the support by CATIC’, highlighting the partnership as a crucial step forward for Kenya Army Aviation in defending the nation and ensuring regional security.

He emphasized that the new equipment would enable soldiers to execute their duties more effectively.

The partnership encompasses various aspects, including military equipment procurement, technology transfer, joint training, and strategic cooperation.

“Our partnership fosters a culture of collaboration and trust,” stated Lt. Gen. Tarus. “Together, we will continue to innovate, improve, and push the boundaries of military aviation. Success in the airspace relies not only on advanced technology but also on the strength of the relationships between nations.”

On his part the Vice President of CATIC Mr. Li Houding expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that the collaboration would leverage aviation technology expertise to accelerate progress.

“Through joint research and development and the sharing of best practices in aircraft maintenance, we aim to enhance the capabilities of Kenya Army Aviation,” he said.

The Z9 helicopter, a utility military aircraft primarily designed for troop transport, represents an advanced tool in the Kenya Army’s aviation arsenal.