Lazy officials giving government a bad name – Joho

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho, has expressed frustration with lazy government officials whose actions and inactions tarnish the government’s reputation.

Joho, while responding to the recent abduction of Kenyans in Madagascar, indicated that some officials within his Ministry were aware of the situation but chose to remain silent, leaving the kidnapped individuals at the mercy of their captors in a foreign country.

“I was disheartened when I was informed about the young people who were abducted in Madagascar. Government employees should have informed me sooner, rather than me reading about it in the newspaper. I could have simply called my counterpart in that country. It’s an easy task. But some people want to complicate matters for no reason. Then the government is blamed, when in reality, there are some lazy individuals in government,” the CS stated.

Under his leadership, Joho insists that every official must diligently fulfil their responsibilities, warning that he will not tolerate idle officials within his Ministry. He emphasised that those given tasks must either complete them or leave.

“In my Ministry, I will not accept laziness. People must work. Some Kenyans are saying that the government has abandoned our citizens in Madagascar, it turns out there is a lazy individual who failed to take responsibility while comfortably sitting in an air-conditioned office, watching TV and doing nothing,” he said.