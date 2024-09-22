Left-leaning candidate leads Sri Lanka presidential race

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a leftist politician, is leading Sri Lanka’s presidential election.

The election on Saturday is the first to be held since mass protests unseated the country’s leader, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in 2022 after the country suffered its worst economic crisis.

Dissanayake promised voters tough anti-corruption measures and good governance – messages that have resonated strongly with voters who have been clamouring for systematic change since the crisis.

The latest results on Sunday morning showed Dissanayake had won 42% of the votes counted. A candidate needs 51% to be declared the winner.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa is in second place with nearly 32% of the total vote. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is seeking a second term, has so far received 16% while Namal Rajapaksa, the nephew of the ousted president has got close to 3%.

If a candidate fails to secure 51% of the votes in the first round of counting, a second round will be held to include voters’ second and third choice for president.

All of Sri Lanka’s eight presidential elections since 1982 have seen the winner emerge during the first round of counting. This election has been described as one of the closest in the country’s history.

Seventeen million Sri Lankans were eligible to vote on Saturday and the country’s elections commission said it was the most peaceful in the country’s history.

Still, police announced a curfew late Saturday night citing “public safety. It was extended until noon local time (06:30 GMT).

Although he has not yet received the required number of votes to win, Dissanayake has received messages of congratulations from supporters of his two main rivals, Wickremesinghe and Premadasa.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on X that early results clearly pointed to a victory by Dissanayake.

“Though I heavily campaigned for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the people of Sri Lanka have made their decision, and I fully respect their mandate for Anura Kumara Dissanayake,” he said.

MP Harsha de Silva, who supported Premadasa, said he called Dissanayake to offer his congratulations.

“We campaigned hard for @sajithpremadasa but it was not to be. It is now clear @anuradisanayake will be the new President of #SriLanka,” said de Silva, who represents Colombo in parliament.

Another Premadasa supporter, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) spokesman MA Sumanthiran, said Dissanayake delivered an “impressive win” without relying on “racial or religious chauvinism”.

Economic meltdown