Mutua: I’m capable of handling Labour docket

The nominee for Labour Dr. Alfred Mutua has said that having served as the Cabinet Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs; he is well grounded and capable of handling the Ministry.

Having served in Tourism and Foreign Affairs dockets, and seeking to hold his third Ministerial position in President William Ruto’s administration, Dr Mutua has said that he has what it takes to ensure that Kenyans are able to access job opportunities through bilateral labour agreements.

“I bring experience of having served two terms as Governor where I resolved many labour disputes. The Ministry has been intervening at the tail end, we need to intervene before a labour disputes commences when there is a notice so that we address the issue when it is small,” Dr. Mutua said.

Speaking when he appeared before the appointments committee led by Speaker of National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, Dr. Mutua said that social protection is an important policy move by the government that will ensure that vulnerable people in society are able to cater for their needs and be able to live meaningful lives.

He also revealed to the Committee on Appointments that his net worth has increased to Ksh 462 million from Ksh 420 million from when he was vetted two years ago from hotels, businesses and apartments that he owns.