President Ruto scheduled to address the nation today

President William Ruto is scheduled to deliver his third State of the Nation Address in a joint sitting to be held in the National Assembly Thursday afternoon.

The State of the Nation Address is delivered in accordance with Article 132 (1) of the Constitution which provides for the President to address a special sitting of Parliament once every year and may address Parliament at any other time.

“I wish to notify all Members that a joint sitting of the two Houses shall take place in the National Assembly on Thursday, 21st November 2024,” Speaker Wetang’ula pointed out said in his communication to the National Assembly last week.

The Head of State is further expected to submit a report for debate to the National Assembly on the progress made in fulfilling the international obligations of the Republic.

This year’s address comes two weeks after the swearing in of Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

President Ruto will address measures taken to achieve national security, national values, and also highlight achievement of his administration such as the roll out and uptake of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).