18-year-old rising star Qing Madi is set to release her highly anticipated single, “Goosebumps”, on October 25, offering a glimpse into her debut album slated for release later this year.

Known for her genre-bending sound and emotive storytelling, Qing Madi is quickly establishing herself as a force in the music industry, recently recognized on Billboard’s “21 Under 21.”

“Goosebumps” is a poignant exploration of first love, blending ethereal beats and haunting melodies with Qing Madi’s velvety vocals.

The song delves into the highs and lows of intense emotion, aiming to leave a lasting impression on listeners.

“I wanted to create something that feels alive, that touches on the beauty and pain of love,” Qing Madi explained, embracing the imperfections of human connection.

Fans can look forward to a powerful R&B, soul, and alternative fusion that has become Qing Madi’s hallmark.

With more singles and visuals on the horizon, Goosebumps marks an exciting step in Qing Madi’s journey toward her debut album, promising an introspective and innovative soundscape.

Goosebumps is available across all major streaming platforms from October 25.