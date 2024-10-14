Senate stops Governor Mutai’s impeachment motion

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has survived an impeachment attempt from office after 34 senators voted to terminate the impeachment hearings.

The Senators have upheld his preliminary objection, ruling that the County Assembly did not meet the required two-thirds threshold for his ouster.

Mutai was facing multiple allegations, including gross violation of the Constitution, misappropriation of public funds, illegal appointments, and abuse of office levelled against him by the county assembly.

Other accusations were bullying, incitement, vilification and indecent sexual conduct.

More to follow……