Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol survives Senate impeachment

By Margaret Kalekye

Embattled Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol Monday evening survived impeachment following an overwhelming vote by the Senate.

This is after 27 Senators voted against two charges leveled against the deputy county boss who had earlier been indicted by a special committee.

The Legislators broke into applause when Senate Speaker Amason Kingi delivered the verdict.

“The Senate has failed to remove from office by impeachment William Oduol, the Deputy Governor of Siaya County and that the Deputy Governor accordingly continues to hold office” Kingi declared after the vote.

Debate ahead of the vote was charged and openly displayed political differences pitting Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions.

Oduol who will continue holding office blamed his boss Governor James Orengo for his woes and a section of the executive whom he accused of hatching an elaborate plot to taint his image.

The committee had recommended his removal having proven allegations of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The committee could however not substantiate claims of bulldozing officers to renovate the office of the Deputy County Governor outside approved budgetary provisions, misuse of public resources, and bullying.

After a thirty-minute break to allow Senators to go through the 92-page report, senators allied to Kenya Kwanza opposed the report with some terming it a product of Siaya County politics.