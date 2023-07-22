State disburses Ksh8.3B for Inua Jamii programme

The government has released Ksh8.3 billion for the Inua Jamii program, covering four months from March to June.

Each lnua Jamii beneficiary will receive Ksh 8.000 for March-April and May-June 2023 payment cycles.

An additional KSh11 billion has been released for the Nutrition Improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE) program.

This initiative aims to promote better nutrition and health education for families, benefiting 5,607 individuals.

In particular, 1,042,854 elderly persons are listed as regular Inua Jamii beneficiaries, receiving vital support to uplift and care for our senior citizens.

“This is the second tranche that was promised to take place immediately after the recently concluded November-December 2022 and January-February 2023 payment, and will be for 1,042,854 regular Inua Jamii beneficiaries and 5,607 NICHE beneficiaries under Older Persons Cash Transfer Programme” says Florence Bore Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection

“The Government remains committed to ensuring the most vulnerable members in the society are cushioned and their livelihoods improved” she adds.

Schedule payment