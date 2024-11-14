𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱

A Mediation Committee on the Food and Feed Safety Control Coordination Bill, 2024, has been established, comprising Members from both Houses of Parliament.

This follows the National Assembly’s rejection of part of the Senate’s amendments to the Bill on October 18, 2024.

“Honourable Members, you will recall that, on 18th October 2024, the House rejected part of the Senate amendments to the Food and Feed Safety Control Coordination Bill, 2024 thereby committing the Bill to a Mediation Committee in accordance with the provisions of Article 112(2)(b) of the Constitution,” highlighted Speaker Wetang’ula while addressing the National Assembly.

The Food and Feed Safety Control Coordination Bill, (National Assembly Bill No. 21 of 2024), proposes the enactment of an Act of Parliament to provide for the coordination of the public institutions in the control of food and feed safety.

The Senate Speaker has appointed seven senators to the Committee including Senator Peris Tobiko, Senator Allan Chesang, Senator Alexander Mundigi, Senator David Wakoli, Senator Daniel Maanzo, Senator Beatrice Ogolla, and Senator Beth Syengo.

The National Assembly had earlier designated its members for the Mediation Committee, with Dr. John Mutunga as Co-chair accompanied by Sabina Chege, Gabriel Kagombe, Monicah Marubu, Martin Owino, Joseph Kimilu, and Patrick Kibangendi.

With the Mediation Committee now fully established, both Houses expect a swift deliberation process. Speaker Wetang’ula emphasized the urgency of the matter, urging the Committee to conclude its discussions promptly and deliver a reconciled version of the bill in line with Article 113(4) of the Constitution.

“I call upon the Committee to expeditiously consider the matter and submit a version of the Bill for consideration by the Houses of Parliament bearing in mind the timelines provided for under Article 113(4) of the Constitution,” pointed out Speaker Wetang’ula.