3 arrested as DCI recovers vandalized data cables in Emali

Beth Nyaga
Detectives have arrested three suspects and recovered a consignment of data cables believed to have been vandalized in Emali, Makueni County.

In an operation conducted by detectives, the cables belonging to mobile communications service provider Safaricom were recovered in a Toyota Probox at Kyumbi along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, headed for the black market.

This followed a report filed at Emali Police Post by a guard who noticed that the cables along Simba cement area had been vandalized, prompting the swift reaction by detectives who intercepted the motor vehicle.

The suspects Cosmas Mutuku, Dominic Bosire,and Mulwa Nguthu who was the driver of the vehicle are currently in custody being questioned for more details into their trade, before being arraigned in court on Monday.

