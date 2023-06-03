AK Vice President Jinaro Kibet lauds Kipyegon for World record

Athletics Kenya Vice president Jinaro Kibet has praised reigning Olympic and World Champion Faith Kipyegon following her outstanding performance that saw her shatter the 1500M world record on Friday night at the Golden Gala Diamond League in Florence Italy.

Kibet who is also a senior counsel at the trippple OK law firm attributed Kipyegon’s performance to her consistency and discipline being the only 2nd track Kenyan female track record holder in addition to 3000msc record held by Beatrice Chepkoech.

“Am proud of her and this is a biggest achievement in her career ,I was sure it was only a matter of time before she broke the 8 year record as she has been very consistent in her performances.

As the Athletics Kenya fraternity we are happy and proud of her performance which I feel is a big morale boaster ahead of her world title defense in Hungary in August and to her counterparts who will be competing in Hungary.”

Kipyegon who is also a two time Olympic champion, re- wrote history as the only woman to run the 1500M distance in a sub 3:50, after breaking Genzebe Dibaba’s record of 3:50.07 set in Monaco in July 2015.

Kenya boasts of several track world record among them the 800M set by David Rudisha in 2012 0f 1:40.91,Beatrice Chepkoech’s 8:44.32 in 3000msc set in Monaco in July 2018,Noah Ngeny 2:11.96 over 1000M record and Daniel Komen record of 7:20.67 in 3000M set in 1996 in Italy.