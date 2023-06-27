All set for Azimio Kamukunji rally

By KBC Reporter

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is meeting with his supporters at the Kamukunji grounds this afternoon to chart the way forward following the enactment of the Finance Bill into law.

The opposition leader who has been away in Poland will proceed to the historic Kamukunji grounds where he will address his supporters.

Security has been heightened in and around the venue ahead of the ODM leader’s address.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale confirmed Azimio People’s Baraza will begin at 1 pm.

“The People’s baraza at the historic Kamukunji grounds will begin at exactly 1:00 o’clock. Be there,” he said on his Twitter account.

Unlike the previous meetings, police have reportedly allowed the meeting to go on pledging to ensure it is peaceful.

The meeting comes just hours after Azimio failed to galvanize the numbers to push through the impeachment motion against Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol.