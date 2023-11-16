Bouyant Stars upbeat as World Cup qualifiers kick off

The national soccer team Harambee Stars play Gabon today,7Pm, East Africa time in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup group F match in France Ville,Gabon.

Headcoach Engin Firat has four players in the 23 man squad that are in line of making their debut in national colours after being named in the team for the first time.

A notable inclusion in the squad is Zanaco defender Dennis Ng’ang’a who replaces Joseph Okumu. Okumu sustained a knock while turning out for his Club Reims against PSG in a ligue 1 match.

Firat will also have to do without Daniel Anyembe and Eric Marcelo Ouma who are out injured.Marcello however travelled with the squad to Gabon.

2022 Kenyan Premier League top scorer Benson Omalla makes a return to the national team and is set to feature alongside Michael Olunga and Masud Juma in attack.

KCB defender Haniff Wesonga and US- based Nabi Kibunguchy are in line for their maiden caps.

Kenya faces Gabon at 7pm east african time at Stade de la Rénovation de Franceville before an encounter against minnows Seychelles on Monday in Ivory Coast.

Kenya has been drawn in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Burundi, and Seychelles.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, Joseph Ochuka, Ian Otieno

Defenders

Nabi Kibunguchy, Haniff Wesonga, Daniel Sakari, Dennis Nganga, Johnstone Omurwa, Abud Omar, Amos Nondi, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Ayub Masika, Alfred Scriven, Duke Abuya, Rooney Onyango, Duncan Otieno, Richard Odada, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Timothy Ouma, Eric Johanna

Forwards

Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, Benson Omala

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Thursday, 16 November 2023 Fixtures

Botswana v Mozambique (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana

Burundi v The Gambia (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Gabon v Kenya (Group F) | 1700 | Franceville, Gabon

Nigeria v Lesotho (Group C) | 1700 | Uyo, Nigeria

Algeria v Somalia (Group G) | 1700 | Baraki, Algeria

Cape Verde v Angola (Group D) | 1800 | Praia, Cape Verde

Egypt v Djibouti (Group A) | 1800 | Cairo, Egypt

Sudan v Togo (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya