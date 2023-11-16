Bouyant Stars upbeat as World Cup qualifiers kick off

The national soccer team Harambee Stars play Gabon today,7Pm, East Africa time in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup group F match in France Ville,Gabon.
Headcoach Engin Firat has four players in the 23 man squad that are in line of making their debut in national colours after being named in the team for the first time.
A notable inclusion in the squad is Zanaco defender Dennis Ng’ang’a who replaces Joseph Okumu. Okumu sustained a knock while turning out for his Club Reims against PSG in a ligue 1 match.
Firat will also have to do without Daniel Anyembe and Eric Marcelo Ouma who are out injured.Marcello however travelled with the squad to Gabon.
2022 Kenyan Premier League top scorer Benson Omalla makes a return to the national team and is set to feature alongside Michael Olunga and Masud Juma in attack.
KCB defender Haniff Wesonga and US- based Nabi Kibunguchy are in line for their maiden caps.
Kenya faces Gabon at 7pm east african time at Stade de la Rénovation de Franceville before an encounter against minnows Seychelles on Monday in Ivory Coast.
Kenya has been drawn in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Burundi, and Seychelles.
Final Squad
Goalkeepers
Patrick Matasi, Joseph Ochuka, Ian Otieno
Defenders
Nabi Kibunguchy, Haniff Wesonga, Daniel Sakari, Dennis Nganga, Johnstone Omurwa, Abud Omar, Amos Nondi, Eric Ouma
Midfielders
Ayub Masika, Alfred Scriven, Duke Abuya, Rooney Onyango, Duncan Otieno, Richard Odada, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Timothy Ouma, Eric Johanna
Forwards
Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, Benson Omala
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Thursday, 16 November 2023 Fixtures
Botswana v Mozambique (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana
Burundi v The Gambia (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Gabon v Kenya (Group F) | 1700 | Franceville, Gabon
Nigeria v Lesotho (Group C) | 1700 | Uyo, Nigeria
Algeria v Somalia (Group G) | 1700 | Baraki, Algeria
Cape Verde v Angola (Group D) | 1800 | Praia, Cape Verde
Egypt v Djibouti (Group A) | 1800 | Cairo, Egypt
Sudan v Togo (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya