Tickets to Stanbic Yetu Festival almost sold out eight days to event.

Iconic RnB group Boyz II Men will headline the second edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival.

Following last year’s highly successful event, which offered attendees an electrifying musical experience, this year’s festival will feature an exceptional lineup of both Kenyan and international Rhythm and Blues artists.

Boyz II Men is well-known for redefining popular music and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated and best-known classics of the past two decades.

Throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won an incredible nine (9) American Music Awards, nine (9) Soul Train Awards, three (3) Billboard Awards, and the 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

The group’s mega hits include “End Of The Road”, I’ll Make Love To You”, “One Sweet Day”, “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday”, “Motownphilly” and “On Bended Knees”. We expect Kenya to witness the greatest music show this year.

Kenya is the first leg of their first-ever Africa tour before later heading to Uganda and South Africa.

Sauti Sol

Kenyan ensemble Sauti Sol will headline the Kenyan lineup for the second edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival.

The band, who recently performed at the Forbes 30 under 30 summit held in Gaborone, Botswana, will sample music from their award-winning albums which are loved in Kenya and across the continent.

The ensemble recently announced that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus as they each pursue other projects, so this might be the only opportunity to see them perform together for a long time.

“We are excited to have Sauti Sol perform at the upcoming 2nd Edition of the Stanbic Yetu Festival, they will most definitely help create a soulful and unforgettable musical experience for Kenyans and beyond,” said Lilian Onyach, Head Consumer and High-Net Worth and Ag. Head of Brand and Marketing.

The event is set to take place on June 10, at the Uhuru Gardens. Speaking about the location’s significance she said, “Uhuru Gardens, which is the event location, was a well thought out and deliberate choice for us as it aligns with our purpose which is ‘Kenya is our Home, we drive her Growth’. Therefore, we want everyone to come to enjoy the music, acknowledge Kenya’s successes, and appreciate our Kenyan heritage.”

She further added that attendees will have the opportunity to get a glimpse of the transformed grounds.

“As we know, Uhuru Gardens was officially declared a National Monument in 1966 and is undergoing a massive transformation. The monuments and museum are not yet open to the public, however, Stanbic Yetu Festival audiences will get a slight glimpse of the magnificent grounds.”

The festival will also feature some of the best Kenyan DJs including DJ G-Money (Conrad Gray), DJ Forro (Andrew Waititu), Dj Shaky (Allan Wainaina), DJ Grauchi (Zacchaeus Ngani), CNG (Charles Githumbi) and DJ Cream ( Derrick Kamau).

Tickets for the Stanbic Yetu Festival are available for purchase on www.ticketyetu.com.