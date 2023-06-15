Chinese manufacturers to scale up investments in Kisumu

A team of Chinese investors has expressed interest in scaling up the manufacturing of building materials and internal decoration products in Kisumu County.

This follows the successful establishment of KEDA Ceramics Company in the area by Chinese investors, which opened its doors last year.

The investors operating under the umbrella of China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, aim to leverage the success of KEDA ceramics, to manufacture diversified building materials and products.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited Chairman, Wong Luen Hei, Monday led a team of 14 investors from Hong Kong China, to explore investment opportunities in the lakeside city.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Kisumu Deputy Governor, Dr.Mathwe Owili, Wong said the investors were keen on setting up plants on the 150 acres piece of land owned by KEDA group in Miwani to venture into manufacturing.

The investors, he added, will specialize in the manufacturing of pipes and fittings, interior decoration products, and home furnishing materials and at the same time play an active role in the supply chain and environmental conservation.

Mr. Wong said the initiative targets to create job opportunities for the youth and improve the livelihoods of the people of Kisumu.

“We started by investing in ceramics production seven years ago in Kajiado. In 2021, we expanded to Kisumu. From the implementation of the first production line here, we have seen a big potential and market in Kisumu and the neighboring counties,” he said.

Through the new investments, the Company targets to double the investment in Kisumu to create more opportunities for the locals.

On his part, Dr. Owili lauded the initiative, saying it was set to open up the County for development, besides creating job opportunities for the youth.

“The China Lesso Investment Group is not new to Kisumu, as KEDA Ceramics has been in the country for seven years. They entered Kisumu in 2021 and started operations in 2022, employing thousands of people, both directly and indirectly,” said the Deputy Governor,”

The County Government of Kisumu, he said, will continue to partner and create a conducive environment for investors.