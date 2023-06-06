Chinese, U.S. diplomats hold ‘candid, productive’ talks in Beijing

CGTN

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Sarah Beran, White House National Security Council’s senior director for China affairs, on Monday in Beijing.

Yang Tao, director-general of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, held talks with the visiting U.S. diplomats on Monday morning.

The two sides had “candid, constructive and productive” communication on efforts to improve China-U.S. relations and properly manage differences, as agreed by the heads of state during their meeting in Bali in November 2022, according to a statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the Chinese side stated its stern position on the Taiwan question and other major issues of principle, and both sides agreed to maintain communication.