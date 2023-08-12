In a significant effort to enhance data protection awareness and compliance across various sectors, the Office of the Data Protection Commission (ODPC) has announced the launch of a comprehensive data protection course for civil servants and students.

The initiative aims to equip participants with essential knowledge about data protection policies and practices, fostering responsible data handling for both public service and personal purposes.

Under this innovative program, civil servants will have the opportunity to enrol in a free data protection course offered at the renowned Kenya School of Government (KSG).

The course is designed to empower civil servants with the skills and understanding necessary to safeguard citizens’ data while fulfilling their official duties. By promoting a culture of data protection, this initiative seeks to enhance public trust and ensure the responsible use of personal information.

In collaboration with Strathmore University, the ODPC is also extending this educational opportunity to institutional students and faculty members. The partnership with Strathmore University aims to create a pool of informed individuals who can champion data protection principles within academic institutions and beyond.

The free data protection courses, scheduled to run until the end of the year, have already garnered substantial interest. Participation will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, encouraging eager learners to seize the opportunity and enhance their knowledge in this critical area.

The ODPC kicked off this initiative in Kisii County with a data protection sensitization event held at a hotel in Kisii town. The event attracted a diverse audience, including civil servants from both national and county governments, representatives from various parastatals, journalists and community leaders.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the valuable insights gained from the event and pledged to share their newfound knowledge with their peers and communities.

During the event’s closing remarks, Kisii South Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Grace Auma acknowledged the positive response and commitment demonstrated by the participants.

“I encourage the commission to organize additional sessions and expand the program’s reach to accommodate even more individuals,” Auma pleaded adding that the enthusiastic endorsement from the participants underscores the importance and relevance of data protection education in today’s digital age.

The establishment of the Office of the Data Protection Commission under the Data Protection Act of 2019 reflects Kenya’s dedication to upholding data privacy rights and fostering a secure digital environment.

This initiative not only aligns with the commission’s mandate but also signifies a proactive step towards creating a well-informed workforce capable of upholding data protection standards across sectors.

As the country grapples with the buzz surrounding the world coin data collection, initiatives such as these underscore the government’s commitment to promoting responsible data management practices and safeguarding the privacy of its citizens and institutions.