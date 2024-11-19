Nominated Senator Crystal Asige took the stand on Tuesday to testify against her former musical label, Sol Generation, in a Kshs. 5 million legal battle.

Asige joined Sol Generation in February 2019 as one of their flagship artistes, collaborating on hits like “Extravaganza,” “Ukiwa Mbali,” and “Intro”.

However, her tenure was short lived and in November 2019 she was reportedly asked to leave, with the label allegedly citing financial constraints.

Following her departure, Asige filed a lawsuit against Sol Generation, seeking Kshs. 5 million in compensation for what she described as breach of contract and misuse of her compositions.

Key disputes in the case include the use of her original composition “Lenga” in a campaign by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, reportedly without her consent.

The case also cites lack of compensation for contributions to tracks released on Sauti Sol’s “Midnight Train” album.

Asige alleges that while she expressed reservations about signing a full recording contract, negotiations never occurred, leading to unresolved issues.

Despite the legal battle, Crystal Asige’s has previously stated that she has no issues with the label’s owners, Sauti Sol.

Her contributions during her time with the label remain a significant part of her artistic journey, even as she pursues legal clarity on her rights and entitlements.