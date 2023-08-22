CS Wahome, MPs discuss PPP funding of large scale water projects

The Ministry of Water on Tuesday explained the government’s decision to adopt Public Private Partnership (PPP) as a preferred service delivery approach in the provision of water survives in the country.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation to deliberate The Water Amendment Bill 2023, Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome disclosed that the legislation was originated “after consultation with the PPP Unit of National Treasury & Attorney General’s office to align the Water Act no 43 of 2016,”

She said the legislation took into consideration the PPP funding option to the water sector particularly for large capital projects.

“The proposed Water amendments to on-board Public Private Partnership were developed by the Ministry together with the relevant Water sector institutions, National Treasury & Office of the Attorney General,” she told the legislators

According to Wahome, who was flanked by Ministry officials including Water Secretary Eng. Alima & Eng. Thuita Mwangi, MBS (AWWDA), the amendments have further been subjected to countrywide Public Participation.