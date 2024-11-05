Don Julio 1942, the renowned luxury tequila, and INTI, a leading name in Nairobi’s cuisine, have joined forces to redefine luxury and exclusivity in the city’s night experiences.

This exciting partnership will curate a series of quarterly events as part of the OngakuNoche event. The quarterly events are designed to immerse the guests into the world of luxury tequila.

The inaugural event held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024, offered attendees a first taste of this exceptional collaboration.

Guests were treated to a curated selection of expertly crafted Don Julio cocktails, and an unforgettable atmosphere that captured the essence of sophisticated nightlife.

“We are excited to be partnering with INTI for such a spectacular event. The excitement and positive feedback from the guests are really a testament to the exceptional quality and uniqueness of Don Julio 1942.

“Don Julio 1942 is a drink of precision, and it embodies itself in culture. Events like this showcase our commitment to extraordinary experiences.

“We are driven by the growing demand of sophisticated palates from our consumers and their desire for niche experiences,” said Victoria Mbugua, Don Julio – Brand Manager.

Guests were delighted by the music from the musical maestros, DJ Suraj and DJ Qahir, who curated a dynamic soundscape that kept the dance floor pulsating throughout the night.

Their expertly crafted setlist seamlessly blended genres and rhythms, creating an immersive sonic journey that resonated with the discerning crowd.

Mr. Solomon Dealmeida, Food and beverage Director at INTI said, “Partnering with Don Julio 1942 has brought a new level of sophistication and enjoyment to our event.

“It has allowed us to combine the skills of our culinary and mixology experts with the flavours of Don Julio 1942.

“The buzz at the venue was obvious and the positive comments from our customers demonstrated the excellent synergy between the two brands.

“The event was a sensory indulgence and evidence of the luxury experience we as an establishment seek to provide.”

The success of the event marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Don Julio 1942 and INTI who are committed to delivering a series of exceptional experiences that redefine luxury and immerse guests into the world of luxury tequila.